The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
3h

I have never understood why this is such a big deal twice a year. I like an extra hour before the sun goes down. It's a nice external reminder that winter is winding down. Yes, I don't sleep quite as well for a day or so, but it's a small price to pay. So, for me, it's fine. The endless complaints about it are more tiresome.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dina's avatar
Dina
1h

We'll be doing the "spring forward" thing in three weeks here in the UK and I have to admit, I'm probably among the minority who actually don't mind the clock changes every six months. I'm less fond of the hour of sleep lost in the spring, but having that extra hour of daylight is extremely welcome (especially after going through months of it getting dark before 4 p.m.). As for the loss of morning sunlight, I really don't care—I'm retired, IDGAF what time it gets light outside because I get up long after sunrise anyway, no matter what time it is. To me it just means we're that much closer to springtime.

As for putting the clock back an hour in the fall, I hate losing that hour of daylight at the end of the day but for some reason the night of doing it makes me happy. I'll look at the clock and think, "Ope, 2 a.m., time for bed" and then, magically, I have another hour before it's 2 a.m. again. Night owls unite!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture