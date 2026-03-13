The Academy Awards are this Sunday. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is nominated for a record-setting 16 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who played the twins Smoke and Stack. Wunmi Mosaku — who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress — told Kelly Clarkson that Jordan was able to give Stack dimples while performing Smoke dimple-less. That’s what the kids call “mad skills.”

@kellyclarksonshow The Kelly Clarkson Show on Instagram: "Wunmi Mosaku reveals Mic…

The Academy voted for Best Actor before nominee Timothée Chalamet’s recent controversial remarks about ballet and opera. Given all the fuss, you’d think Chalamet slapped Chris Rock like 2022 winner Will Smith. I was already rooting for Jordan anyway.

This year’s “In Memoriam” segment will remind us of how much talent we’ve lost since the last Oscars ceremony — Diane Keaton, Robert Redford, Catherine O’Hara, Richard Chamberlain, Diane Ladd, Michael Madsen, Terence Stamp, Sally Kirkland, Val Kilmer, and Rob Reiner. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan will reunite on Sunday for a tribute to Reiner, their When Harry Met Sally director. No dry eyes are expected.

During my youth, Billy Crystal was the ultimate Oscar host — presiding over the ceremonies a total of nine times. I couldn’t wait for his hilarious monologues and fantastic opening numbers. Back in 1991, Crystal joked that Jeremy Irons was nominated for his performance in “Reversal Of Fortune, the Donald Trump story.” Sadly, that line would prove far too prescient. (Watch below.)

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The legendary Liza Minnelli turned 80 on Thursday and without jinxing anything, it seems she’s set to avoid the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” reel once again this year. Her mother, Judy Garland, died a few weeks after turning 47, but her father, director Vincent Minnelli, made it to 83. Vincent Minnelli was a master of the golden age movie musicals. He directed Meet Me In S. Louis, starring his future wife Garland, The Band Wagon, and the Best Picture-winning American In Paris and Gigi. Minnelli won Best Director for the latter.

People like to throw around the dismissive term “nepo baby,” but Liza Minnelli earned all her accolades … and more. Although her parents were tremendously talented, Liza is uniquely gifted in her own right. She won the Best Actress Oscar at 26 for Cabaret with her definitive performance as Sally Bowles. She deserved at least a nomination for her work in Martin Scorsese’s New York, New York. (Watch below.)

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Minnelli has survived alcoholism and drug addiction. She’s lived with scoliosis since childhood and adapted her dance technique accordingly. In a 2014 interview, she said, “I found out that because of the scoliosis, if I lean back one way it hurts. The only reason I do anything like I do is because it’s the only way I can do it without hurting! Literally. It’s really funny. It is so weird ... I’ve got two false hips, a wired-up knee, scoliosis, which I’ve always had, and three crushed disks, but I feel great. I dance every day.”

Liza truly made art from her pain. May her “In Memoriam” tribute remain a long way off.

(I did meet Liza Minnelli once back in 1997, when she was subbing for Julie Andrews in Victor/Victoria. We entered the stage door at the same time. I heard her voice from behind me — how could I not recognize it? She was simultaneously larger than life yet down-to-earth accessible.)

I probably won’t watch this year’s Oscars live because it’s 2026 and I have access to social media. I can check in on who’s winning and who’s giving a moving speech against war and genocide. Ideally, no presenters are slapped this year. I do find it odd that Sally Fields shouting “You like me!” is included among ScreenRanker’s “10 Most Shocking Oscar Moments,” alongside Adrien Brody kissing Halle Berry against her will and Will Smith slapping the taste of out of Chris Rock’s mouth. Two of those are technically crimes. The other is just a little needy. (Watch below.)

Also, Bjork wearing a swan dress to the 2001 Oscars is not quite as “shocking” as John Travolta calling Frozen’s Idina Menzel “Adele Dazeem.” One is questionable fashion sense. The other might’ve been an on-air stroke. My beloved Bjork wore the infamous swan dress on the cover of her 2001 masterpiece, Vespertine — my soundtrack for a difficult year. “It’s not meant to be a strife. It’s not meant to be a struggle uphill.” (Listen below.)

I’m still recovering from a week of pitch-black mornings, thanks to the annual spring forward shenanigans, so I’m extending my “Daylight Disaster Time” subscription sale — 40 percent off the usual annual paid subscriber rate. That’s just $30 a year. Thanks to all who have upgraded to paid subscriber status recently.

This week, I rejoiced the richly deserved downfall of puppy killer Kristi Noem.

I discussed the fallout from the Texas Democratic Senate primary. I argue that even in the age of Trump, most Democrats are still chasing Obama. They want a lover not (just) a fighter.

Graham Platner consistently leads the polls for Maine’s Democratic Senate primary, despite running against the sitting governor, Janet Mills, and his accidental Nazi behavior.

I interviewed friend of the podcast Julie H. Hotard about how we can avoiding drowning in what she calls the “disinformation soup.” This is where I once again ask that you hop over to YouTube and subscribe to my channel. It’s free!

That’s it for this week. I’ll see you Monday.

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