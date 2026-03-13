The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Sherry
2h

The comment about Trump and Reversal of Fortune way back then should tell you that no one cared for him back then. Hell when I lived in NYC as an ordinary working class woman even I heard about how horrible he was and that was 1990!

I am totally rooting for Sinners and especially Jordan, Coogler and especially Delroy. Hoping that they win all the awards.

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Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
3h

𝐼 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑏𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑦 𝑤𝑜𝑛’𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟’𝑠 𝑂𝑠𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑏𝑒𝑐𝑎𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑖𝑡’𝑠 2026 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐼 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑎𝑐𝑐𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑜𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎. 𝐼 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑐𝑘 𝑖𝑛 𝑜𝑛 𝑤ℎ𝑜’𝑠 𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤ℎ𝑜’𝑠 𝑔𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎 𝑚𝑜𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑒𝑐ℎ 𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑟 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑔𝑒𝑛𝑜𝑐𝑖𝑑𝑒.

Award shows tend to be boring, except for the performers and the nominees. Being able to keep up with them via social media is one good thing about social media. And the interesting moments anyone can watch once the clips are posted on Youtube. I share your hope that someone getting slapped is not one of the viral moments.

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