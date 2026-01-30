The Play Typer Guy

marcus816
26m

I am old enough that I purchased the the cassette of Toys In The Attic when it first came out and literally wore the tape out. I absolutely loved the Run-DMC collaboration!

Oh, did Liv Tyler and Alicia Silverstone do a music video for Aerosmith where they ran around in skimpy lingerie?

I was unaware.

Sherry
2h

Absolutely every culture creates music. It’s part of our very DNA I feel. It’s what connects us. Whether you’re black, white or green, there is no way to not be caught up in the rhythms. This brings us euphoria, joy. If a tune is catchy, we have a tendency to move.

Jazz music was first considered “Black” music. But white musicians also joined in and then it was bad for white players to embrace it as well (apparently we’re a little slow to catch on). However because of this it was demonized. Had nothing to do with people appreciating this art form. Therefore it became dangerous. Support somehow became dangerous because now we were seeing each other’s humanity and for racists this tore down a structure they’d spent so long building.

Art connects us and we should applaud this bridge and walk over to join hands and hearts and humility with each other.

