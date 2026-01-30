When I was in middle school, two albums I listened to quite often were the Beastie Boys’ Licensed to Ill and Run-DMC’s Raising Hell. My classmate Bo had dubbed them onto a cassette tape for me — one side was labeled “Licensed to Ill” and the other was “Raising …” (This was South Carolina, so he didn’t write the word “Hell.”) Bo and I had bonded over a mutual love of Thundercats (and shared adolescent confusion over Cheetara). We didn’t see each other outside of school, of course, because Bo’s step-father didn’t like Black people in his home. He wasn’t a Klan member or anything. This was just South Carolina in 1986.

It’s why those two albums were so important. White kids had started getting into rap with the Beastie Boys, and Black kids had started jamming to rap songs that sampled classic rock. Raising Hell was the first multi-platinum hip-hop album — white kids were definitely listening, and its biggest hit was Run-DMC’s cover of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

The collaboration was revolutionary. Run-DMC’s Joseph Simmons and Darryl McDaniels used to freestyle over the first few seconds of “Walk This Way” on a loop — Joey Kramer’s funky drum beat before Mr. Joe Perry’s classic guitar riff. They’d never heard the full song or even knew who Aerosmith were. When Run-DMC’s producer Rick Rubin suggested covering the song, Simmons and McDaniels were initially skeptical, dismissing the lyrics as “hillbilly gibberish.” Run-DMC’s DJ Jam Master Jay saw the potential, so eventually Simmons and McDaniels came around. That “hillbilly gibberish” had a flow.

Steven Tyler re-recorded his vocals for the collaboration, and Perry delivered a scorching bass track with a bass he borrowed from one of the Beastie Boys. Perry brings it home with a solo that’s almost half the length of the song. (Enjoy below.)

Run-DMC didn’t plan to release “Walk This Way” as a single, but it exploded on urban (read: “Black”) and rock (read: “White”) radio stations. It was a crossover smash, and different from such past collaborations by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, or Paul McCartney and Ella Fitzgerald (the last one didn’t happen but it would’ve been awesome). Rap was still new and sneered upon, even by some of the stars of “urban” radio, but Walk This Way” showed how similar rap and rock truly were. Any separation on radio and in life was artificial and unnecessary.

“Walk This Way” led to Aerosmith’s late 1980s comeback. I was a big fan of their 1989 album Pump, especially the hit single “Love In An Elevator.” “Good morning, Mr. Tyler.” A pre-Clueless Alicia Silverstone appeared in three videos for singles from Aerosmith’s 1993 album Get A Grip — “Cryin',” “Amazing,” and “Crazy.” This was back when you watched MTV for the videos. I didn’t have MTV in 1986, but I’d stay up late to watch Friday Night Videos for the chance to catch the “Walk This Way” video. I loved the part when Steven Tyler starts dancing with Run-DMC. It offered me a glimpse into a world where race didn’t matter, just the beat. That’s still the direction where I hope we all can walk. (Watch what probably pissed off the early MAGAs.)

