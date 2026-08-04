The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
9h

It gives elderly retirees a place to hang out?

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
9h

Fetterman wrote in 2021, “If Senators Manchin or Sinema are your ideal Senators, then I am *not* your candidate.”

Fucking lying fuck!

Years ago on another website, someone proposed abolishing the Senate. At first, I was shocked. But as I thought about it, it totally makes sense. As one of 40 million Californians, I should have the same representation as everybody else in this country. Why should Wyoming have 6x more representation with their 500k than my county of three million? I'm down with abolishing the Senate and defunding the police.

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