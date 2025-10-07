The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
3h

I’m fortunate in that the only friends and relatives I interact at with all hate Trump but imagine it couldn’t be easy having say a father who is otherwise a terrific person but has this blind spot for MAGA. One thing liberals do have to get through their head is that while Trump supporters include a lot of assorted pieces of shit, he has also managed to appeal to otherwise normal people in a way we can’t understand. It’s not just “white supremacy”—these people in their hearts don’t believe Trump is promoting that, only that he’s “politically incorrect”—but he does play on natural fears of losing what little they have. It’s jarring to us because he seems so obviously a scumbag but if you’re consuming different media or just seeing the same items through a different lens, you can have a different take on what to us just seems a given.

Anyway, if we don’t figure out how to reach more people (nonvoters but also some former Trump voters) we are screwed. Assuming they’re lost causes is a recipe for disaster.

Linda1961 is woke and proud
5h

𝑌𝑒𝑠, 𝐹𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑦 𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑏𝑒𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑦𝑠 𝐻𝑒𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑠ℎ𝑒 𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑓𝑒𝑒𝑙𝑠 𝑔𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑡𝑦 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑖𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑚𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑠. 𝐿𝑖𝑘𝑒 𝐼 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑, 𝑠ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 ℎ𝑜𝑛𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑐𝑎𝑝𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑟𝑒𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑝𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 𝑎𝑛𝑦𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝑇𝑟𝑢𝑚𝑝’𝑠 𝑊ℎ𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝐻𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑒.

Spot on about Fanny - if only the maladministration had at least a few Fannys in it. It's not just that she felt guilty for betraying Heaven, but she made amends. Like several people in "The Lord of the Rings," Boromir (tried to take the Ring from Frodo, then died trying to save Merry and Pippin from the Orcs) and Lobelia Sackville-Baggins (a truly nasty character, who stole Bilbo's silver spoons, and who didn't get a long with anyone other than her son Otho. But she stood up to the ruffians who were taking over the Shire, was imprisoned for it, and upon release, learned of Otho's murder, so GAVE Bag End back to Frodo. When she died, she left all of her money to help the Hobbits made homeless due to the troubles, with Frodo as the executor). One was a good guy who let an obsession overtake him, but he made up for it. The other was not a good gal, but when trouble came, she became a better person, and made up for it.

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
