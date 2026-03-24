The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
12h

The Republican party is dead, which no one should mourn really. They were racist, misogynistic, anti worker and imperialist. That leaves a lot of the old Republican guard-the insufferable Mitt Romney included-wandering the desert. But a huge mistake made by both Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris was assuming most of these guys were ripe for picking *as Democrats*, and that was fatal IMO. The Romneys and Cheneys of the world may despise Trumpism, but they flatly hate Democrats more. That is shocking and uncomfortable but it's a truth Dems seem unable to come to terms with and worse, do anything about.

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Lucius's avatar
Lucius
10h

Trump is the inevitable end state of the Republican party. He didn't even change much about them. Not on a fundamental policy level. All he did was give them permission to take the mask off and be themselves.

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