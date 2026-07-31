The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Dina
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Thanks for this one, SER, very entertaining and something I can 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺 relate to! I still love this movie. Fortunately, here in the UK it's usually shown on a rather obscure channel at least once every 6 weeks or so. I have to agree, one of the best parts is the "bomb disposal" scene—my husband and I still laugh at that part!

And, I will confess, as a child I had a pretty heavy crush on Burt Ward. For me, it was hard to choose between him and Mike Nesmith (and, to some extent, Billy Gray).

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