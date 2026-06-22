Author Cassandra Neyenesch On The Stories We Need To Hear

My friend Cassandra Neyenesch, a Brooklyn-based writer, released her debut novel A Little Bit Bad in May. She joined me on the podcast recently to discuss the book and its inspirations.

Cassandra is also the founding director of Abortion Stories, an organization that provides safe, supportive spaces for people to tell their abortion stories in the context of art and performance

Cassandra’s work has appeared in The Guardian, Brooklyn Rail, the Huffington Post, Public Books, The International Herald Tribune, and Art in America.

A Little Bit Bad is available at your preferred bookseller.

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Highlights from our conversation:

How one woman murdered a man, got away with it, and lived on without any apparent regret.

No matter how many anti-abortion laws are passed, people of privilege will still have access to abortions if needed. These laws are thus intended to further marginalize the most vulnerable women.

Cassandra has done some amazing work with Abortion Stories.

We discuss the 1994 indie film Go Fish, and Cassandra’s piece about watching the movie with her daughter is worth a read.

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