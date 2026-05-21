Third Annual Tony Award Special With Raven Snook

My friend Raven Snook is a writer, editor, performer, mom and all-around diva (in the positive sense of the word) who’s currently the editor in chief for TDF Stages and a contributing theater critic for Time Out New York. She joins me once again to discuss this year’s Tony Awards, but first, we chat about Rocky Horror, Chicago, and the current state of musicals. (This was recorded before the sad announcement that my beloved Death Becomes Her is closing at the end of June.)

Raven’s work has also appeared in New York Magazine, Yahoo Parenting, the New York Post, The Village Voice, Bon Appétit, Better Homes & Gardens and Parents.com, among others.

We’ll be back next week for part two of our kibbitz session.

Some Highlights From Our Discussion

The Rocky Horror Show revival might have benefitted from a not-so-great season for musicals.

We discuss Rocky Horror’s origins and how glam rock inspired Dr. Frank N Furter.

Plays with huge stars have performed better than musicals lately, but this season, celebrity appeal didn’t always fill theatres.

My beloved Chicago musical revival turns 30 this year, and it’s endured thanks in part to clever stunt casting. Pamela Anderson as Roxie Hart is obviously not Gwen Vernon or Ann Reinking but Raven explains how her casting fit the show’s overall theme.

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