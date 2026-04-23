Reality Checking The Bulwark With Steward Beckham And Evan Stern

Reality Checking the Bulwark is the ongoing project by Steward Beckham and Evan Stern. As Steward says, “We believe that institutions matter, but when institutions fail, democracy falters. And institutions that are built to counter Trump should not repeat the same mistakes that laid the groundwork for Trump. We respect and value the The Bulwark, but when it becomes a central pillar of our pro-democracy movement, it also needs to be interrogated for narrating our political stories in the same frames that may have produced the problem and also may not be the medicine for that problem. So that’s why we want to identify its failures in the best faith possible.”

Steward and Evan return for Part Two of our discussion about The Bulwark, the Never Trump movement, and who controls the Democratic Party narrative. Enjoy! And go check out Steward and Evan’s substacks, Stew on This and Certain Thoughts.

Some Highlights From Our Conversation

Why Democrats shouldn’t choose political expediency over useful action.

Steward explains why conceding right-wing narratives and framing, especially regarding U.S. cities, is part of a broken Democratic Party playbook.

Evan discusses the now almost decade-long smear campaign against Rep. Ilhan Omar.

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