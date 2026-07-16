Why 'Angels In America' Remains Shockingly Relevant

Evan Stern from the Certain Thoughts Substack joins me to discuss my favorite play, Angels in America. Evan just saw the 2003 HBO miniseries adaptation of Tony Kushner’s masterwork, and we discuss how a play written in 1991 and set in the 1980s is both simultaneously a snapshot of the period while also offering a shocking preview of modern politics. In so many ways, Angels in America feels as if it could’ve been written today.

Please watch/listen to part one of our discussion. Part two will run next week.

Now enjoy some clips from productions of Angels in America.

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Roy Cohn is perhaps the rare role that both Al Pacino and Nathan Lane could play convincingly — although Lane as Michael Corleone or Richard Roma would be fun to watch.

Belize (played wonderfully on stage and screen by Jeffrey Wright) is the moral center of the play.

Here’s a young Tony Kushner, discussing Angels in America, in his first live TV appearance on Charlie Rose.

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