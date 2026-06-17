Finding Southern Comfort In A Good Book With Meg Reid

Joining me on the podcast today is Meg Reid, the executive director of the Hub City Writers Project in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and the publisher of Hub City Press, where she finds and champions new and overlooked voices from the American South, including Carter Sickels, Drew Lanham, Ashley M. Jones, and Anjali Enjeti.

An editor and book designer, Meg’s essays have appeared online in outlets like DIAGRAM, the Oxford American, and The Rumpus. She holds an MFA in Nonfiction from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where she served as Assistant Editor of the literary magazine, Ecotone, and worked for the literary imprint Lookout Books. She was a Publishers Weekly Star Watch 2021 Honoree.

Some highlights from our conversation

Meg discussed how corporate publishing tends to look for just one type of story from the South, which ignores the diversity of lived experience.

She explains how Hub City Press elevates voices from every group that represents the South.

Why we should let books be books, and not just part of a pipeline.

Meg shares how Hub City Bookshop in Spartanburg has built a community brought creative methods.

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