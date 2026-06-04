Third Annual Tony Award Special With Raven Snook

My friend Raven Snook is a writer, editor, performer, mom and all-around diva (in the positive sense of the word) who’s currently the editor in chief for TDF Stages and a contributing theater critic for Time Out New York. She joins me once again to discuss this year’s Tony Awards.

This is part two of our kibbitz session, and we discuss Death of a Salesman, the musical flop Queen of Versailles, and The Jellicle Ball, an actually good version of Cats.

Raven’s work has also appeared in New York Magazine, Yahoo Parenting, the New York Post, The Village Voice, Bon Appétit, Better Homes & Gardens and Parents.com, among others.

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Some Highlights From Our Discussion

Raven raves about The Jellicle Ball. You don’t need a hypnotist to convince you it’s much better than Cats.

Raven explains why The Lost Boys musical doesn’t quite work.

I was in New York when the original Ragtime production opened, so I was interested to hear Raven’s thoughts about the revival. If The Jellicle Ball beats out Ragtime for the Tony, it will prove a catty footnote to The Lion King winning the top aware over the original Ragtime.

Raven believes Liberation should win the Tony for Best Play but she thinks it might have serious competition from Giant and The Balusters.

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