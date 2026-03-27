The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

OT: 𝙏𝙊𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙍𝙊𝙒!

𝗡𝗢 𝗖𝗥𝗢𝗪𝗡𝗦. 𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦. 𝗡𝗢 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦.

𝗡𝗼 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁'𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟮𝟴

Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink. Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to We the People - not to wannabe kings OR their billionaire cronies. And together, we’re choosing democracy.

On March 28, millions of us are rising again to show the world: America has no kings and the power belongs to the people.

https://www.nokings.org/

Reply
Share
3 replies
Sherry's avatar
Sherry
1h

No one should be outted although sometimes it seems so right to do so to the gay people in government who should from the rooftops that being gay is wrong while also being gay. Robin was by all accounts one of the kindest people in the business. His loss was felt so dramatically because he was.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture