The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
28m

Happy birthday Mr. Shatner!

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
1h

"The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few...or the one."

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