The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
2h

I remember when this was released, and I rolled my eyes at the time-sounded like a run of the mill “goofy determined chick takes down the establishment” yawner. It was much better than that though (I especially liked the lampooning of the Ivy League crowd). I admit I haven’t watched any of the sequels, but I really don’t see how they could add anything. Great flick.

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
3h

I like Elle and find her endearing because she was kind.

Yes, her bubbly personality could be grating. Her obsession with creating a "perfect" life with a "perfect" boyfriend/husband was annoying and selling herself short, but how many women do diminish themselves to try and find fulfillment and happiness in lifting up a jerk who doesn't respect or love them?

But she was kind. And when she realized she should be kind to herself that she deserved kindness and more from a potential partner, she grew and allowed herself to use her intelligence and shine herself.

I think more movies, more stories could use a genuinely kind protagonist.

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