The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Susan's avatar
Susan
2d

I love that movie JCSS so much. I memorized the original album when I was in high school in the ‘70s and loved the movie soundtrack too. I had a major crush on Ted Neely, who played JC. Thank you for the reminder; I will have to find the movie on streaming somewhere tonight. It’ll be a perfect escape to the ‘70s, when loathesome yet not stupid Nixon was in charge. I never imagined I’d look back at the Nixon administration as being competent but here we are in the nonsensical and malignantly stupid Trump 2. ‘70s here I come!

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Sherry's avatar
Sherry
2d

No wonder they were playing the soundtrack of JCSS on our small local radio station last night.

If anyone can have a Good Friday with all the bad news please do.

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