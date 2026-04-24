The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Tess Rafferty's avatar
Tess Rafferty
9h

I'm going to vote Isley. Probably less chances to see them in the future.

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Suzie Greenburg's avatar
Suzie Greenburg
9h

JazzFest is such a wonderful time in the city, I hope you really enjoy it. That mango ice treat is a favorite of mine, and if you happened to sneak a little rum into the festival grounds, they go quite well together.

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