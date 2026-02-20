The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Cheryl from Maryland's avatar
Cheryl from Maryland
7h

Thanks for highlighting Mr. McDuffie's work. I know what I will be watching for the rest of this February. Thank you also for highlighting Mr. McDuffie's life -- school for gifted children, then a degree in English, then a Master's in Physics, then the Tisch School for the Arts. It's always difficult to be a change agent, as Mr. McDuffie was, but as I read about his schooling and career, I thought about how he was able to thrive in the arts and how sad it is that respect for the arts, and thus stories about humanity, is diminished these days.

SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
5h

I never knew this...what a great impact in a far-too-short life!

