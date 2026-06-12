The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
13hEdited

Funny story. I'm pretty sure I saw this in theatres in the 80's but by the mid 2000's it had been playing forever on VH1, edited, of course. My 10ish year old kid, who loved it, had a friend over for a sleepover so we rented the DVD. We popped it in and I realized pretty quickly that maybe it wasn't the right choice for a couple of elementary school kids. I let them watch it though.

ETA: That English Beat album is fire from start to finish, one of the greats.

ETA again, lol: I knew someone that was in the band Save Ferris.

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
14h

I must be the only person who didn't like that movie, lol. I found Ferris Buellar to be obnoxious and destructive, and that doesn't equal funny to me. I admit, though, that I am in the minority.

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