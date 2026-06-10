The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
14hEdited

"Besides, Collins has consistently beaten “generic, milquetoast Democrats.”

As I am sure you all know by now, I live in Maine, and I have watched this in real time over decades. Joe Brennan. Chellie Pingree. Tom Allen. Shenna Bellows. Sara Gideon. All respectable, well vetted candidates who had the right resumes and said all the right things and Collins not only beat them, she *ate their lunch* at election time. She would have eaten the lunch of Janet Mills, our retiring, not-so-popular-anymore governor. What *I* think in-tune political people REALLY don't like about this is that the voting populace is frustrated, angry and fed up and, for good or ill, wants to see that reflected in their candidates. They don't want fancy suits or position papers or moaning about democracy. They don't want to elect people who will just do the same things that got us where we are today. Platner's rise is a giant middle finger to the Dem establishment who are commencing the first stage of grief right now. To paraphrase my girl Bette Davis, fasten your seat belts, it's going to be a bumpy election summer!

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
12h

I think some Democrats fear Platner for the Cotham/Fetterman effect, or also what else might come out with the sex pestery. Really, there are worries about anything that gives people an excuse—no matter how tiny—to vote for Collins. Because that kind of thing is only a concern for Democrats under Murc's Law. But hey let's see how it goes.

And LOL for Nancy Mace, the Biggest Fake in the House. Anyway, folks get ready for the general and make sure you have jumped your voter suppression hurdles!

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