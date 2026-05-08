The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Sherry
2h

Yeah I don’t want someone to martyr Rump. I want him to stroke out on live TV.

As far as Black Panther movie, it’s funny how it was touted as a “Black movie” just because all the leads were Black. Its theme is universal: the fight for good over evil. It made a lot of money because it appealed to most everyone. Heroes come in all colors and for once, most weren’t vilified or “magical negroes”. They were strong characters and the women were vaulted in their roles to that society.

THESE are the stories that inspire and what people want. And sometimes movies can change the (your) world.

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