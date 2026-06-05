The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
1h

"You could easily imagine flipping the genders and casting Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell as the leads."

You know what I love about you, Stephen? That you know exactly what movie this refers to and can casually slip it in a post as just part of a conversation, LOL.

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
26m

Are you ready for the most 80's sentence ever? I was dancing in a club with Richard Blade DJing and I won tickets to an advance screening to Under the Cherry Moon. The wrecka stow bit has been a joke in my family ever since.

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