The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
4hEdited

People often confuse authenticity with truth. If something feels conviction-driven (every single Truth Social post, for example) audiences treat it as “real” even when the facts are blatantly wrong. In fact, I really think this is what Donald Trump believes. Even when he knows he's making stuff up, it's true in his eyes (and in the eyes of millions of supporters) simply because he says it. The truth is not fixed, but negotiable. It's true for *him* even if it's not, you know, actually true, or even if it's demonstrably false. It simply doesn't matter.

Plus, a lot of modern media rewards emotional conviction over accuracy. Someone can be sincerely expressing a false belief, and that sincerity gets interpreted as credibility.

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belfryo's avatar
belfryo
3h

"is that Henry Jekyll is not in fact a good person who has become the victim of his villainous alter ego, Edward Hyde. The potion Dr. Jekyll takes doesn’t “unleash” his evil side. It merely changes his physical appearance, so he is free to commit all sorts of horrible acts without facing any legal or reputational consequence."

this is how ignorant I am..I did NOT know this! Never read it unfortunately...But I ALWAYS thought that 'Jekyll' (that reads like Jackal) was a weird name for the 'good guy' in the equation!

I learned something new today! Huzzah

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