The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Old Man Shadow
6h

Stopped watching after MI:3. Not sure why. Maybe because the first one was fresh and original and I thought I wanted more, but got bored with it as it tried to recapture the freshness and became more and more impressive stunt sequences and less storytelling I cared about.

Been a while since I watched Mission Impossible, so reading that line, my mind associated with Harrison Ford for some reason. Maybe because of the two 80's and 90's box office draws, I would be a lot more intimidated by Ford saying this than I was with Cruise.

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