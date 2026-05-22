I know I just wrote about Top Gun last week but I can’t not mention the first Mission: Impossible movie, which hit theaters 30 years ago today. It was one of the last movies I watched as a college student, in a mall theater that no longer exists. Tom Cruise had already played characters rooted in fantasy during the early 1990s, including a French vampire and a young lawyer with a conscience. Now he was a super spy.

At the time, it might’ve seemed odd that Cruise would star in a movie based on a 1960s TV series, one that was briefly revived in the 1980s, but Mission: Impossible would become one of the most successful film series in history.

Cruise lit the fuse when he hired Brian De Palma (Scarface) to direct the movie. The result is a tense action thriller, with constant twists and turns and genuine surprises. The first one comes early, when the Impossible Mission team of 1990s film stars are summarily murdered, leaving Cruise’s Ethan Hunt the only survivor and the prime suspect for betraying them. The second twist, which about to spoil so skip to the next paragraph if you’re unaware, reveals that IMF team leader Jim Phelps from the classic series is a traitor who’s behind the whole scheme. Fans of the TV series weren’t pleased with that development, and neither was Peter Graves, who originated the part. Jon Voight played the villainous Phelps, which now seems inspired casting.

De Palma delivers some amazing set pieces in Mission: Impossible. When Hunt’s superior Kittridge (Henry Czerny) informs him that the failed mission was actually a “mole hunt,” the camera tilts as Hunt is thrown off balance, before making his dramatic escape. (Watch below.)

Kittridge is an excellent “red herring antagonist.” He practically toys with Hunt while not bothering to hide his contempt.

Kittridge: Since your father’s death, your family’s farm has been in receivership. Now, suddenly, they’re flush with over a hundred twenty grand in the bank, your father’s illness was supposed to wipe out that bank account. Dying slowly in America after all, can be a very expensive proposition. So. Why don’t we quietly get out of here onto a plane. I can understand you’re very upset. Hunt: Kittridge, you’ve never seen me very upset.

The most famous scene from the movie, one that ramps up the tension to 11, is when Hunt attempts to break into CIA headquarters in Langley as part of an elaborate heist. (Watch below.)

Subscribe to my YouTube!

The second Mission: Impossible opened on May 24, 2000. My friends and I saw it in Manhattan over Memorial Day weekend. John Woo directs an installment that is more over-the-top Bond-style action film than its predecessor. There’s also a Notorious-inspired romance between Thandie Newton and Cruise, who attempts his best Cary Grant. This was the beginning of Cruise performing death-defying stunts for our entertainment. The rock-climbing scene elicited more than a few gasps from the audience. (Watch below.)

Leave a comment

Although Memorial Day is considered the official start of summer, spring technically lasts through much of June, so if you haven’t already, please consider taking advantage of my “Spring Fling” subscription sale — 40 percent off the usual annual paid subscriber rate. That’s just $30 a year. Thanks to all who have upgraded to paid subscriber status recently.

Previously on The Play Typer Guy:

I salute the living legend that is Janet Jackson.

No, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has no obligation to ever trust or respect Marjorie Taylor Greene.

I don’t care much for Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, but failed Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison should probably find someone else to scapegoat, especially if it involves botching U.S. history.

Bill Maher and John Fetterman mistake Donald Trump’s deranged cruelty for refreshing honesty. They also probably missed the point of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Just in time for the upcoming Tony Awards, my friend Raven Snook joins me to discuss the recent Broadway theatre season. This is part one of our kibbitz session. Please hop over to YouTube and subscribe to my channel.

That’s it for this week. See you after Memorial Day.

Join me at Bluesky

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo

Share