Around this time in 1991, I would crank up the volume whenever the radio station played Massive Attack’s “Unfinished Sympathy.” I also looked forward to seeing the video on MTV, probably at odd hours, as the channel was still getting over its racist programming policies. Vocalist Shara Nelson, clad in black, walks through a Los Angeles neighborhood, seemingly oblivious to her surroundings, and I can think of few things that better sum up the 1990s. (Watch below.)

Subscribe to my YouTube!

The single was released during the first Iraq War, and the band’s record company and management advised them to drop “Attack” from their name. The BBC had already suggested that “Massive Attack” was somehow “unpatriotic.” It’s not like that band’s name was “Massive Don’t Attack Because War Is Bad.” Governments usually love overly aggressive names for their military strikes (e.g. “Operation Desert Storm”), but a 1990s trip hop group can’t call themselves “Massive Attack.” The name had nothing to do with warfare. It came from a piece of graffiti by U.S. street artist Brim Fuentes. Ultimately, band released the single under the abbreviated name “Massive.”

The BBC had placed an “unofficial” ban on 67 songs that were considered “inappropriate” during this war. That included Blondie’s “Atomic,” Pat Benatar’s “Love Is A Battlefield” and The Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian.” The silly name change probably helped keep the song on radio airwaves, for which I’m grateful. It was my jam.

“Unfinished Sympathy” is featured in the 1993 movie Sliver starring Sharon Stone and to a lesser degree Billy Baldwin. It’s played during a sex scene that I presume was meant to be erotic but looks like it was filmed in Confusovision. (Watch below.)

Join me at Bluesky

Of course, I saw this movie several times in a theater. Sharon Stone movies got all my repeat business back in the day. I endured Intersection and The Specialist in 1994, but The Quick and the Dead and Casino in 1995 were both classics.

Tina Turner covered “Unfinished Sympathy” in 1996 and of course owned it. However, I do prefer the arrangement from the original. The cover buries Turner’s exquisite vocals with a lot of unnecessary noise, which is perhaps an equally relevant summation of the 1990s. (Watch below.)

Leave a comment

Easter is over, and spring is officially here, even in the Pacific Northwest. If you haven’t already, please consider taking advantage of my “Spring Fling” subscription sale — 40 percent off the usual annual paid subscriber rate. That’s just $30 a year. Thanks to all who have upgraded to paid subscriber status recently. Remember, summer is ready when you are.

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo

Previously on The Play Typer Guy:

The extremely former Attorney General Pam Bondi just got the Thomas Cromwell Special. The Department of Justice even tossed her photo in the trash, like garbage that was sent back to Florida. Once again, I’m reminded of a great scene the highly fictionalized Showtime drama The Tudors. The Duke of Suffolk (Henry Cavill) visits a fallen Cromwell (James Frain) in prison and taunts him in his misery: “The fact is, Mr. Cromwell, only two hours after your arrest, the king dispatched his treasurer [to your home] to take away your goods. The rabble came out to cheer them on. It was a pretty sight … I hear.” (See, he didn’t just hear about it. He was there, cheering it on!)

Elissa Slotkin might actually believe in something besides winning and someone else not winning, but it’s hard to tell. She does have fond memories of her Alex P. Keaton-like childhood spend fawning over Ronald Reagan.

We say “no kings” but Trump is something even worse.

Democrats are obsessed with qualifications for the presidency, and it’s not as if qualifications don’t matter. It’s just that too many Democrats confuse credentials with qualifications.

That’s it for this week. See you on Monday.

Share