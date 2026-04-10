The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Suzie Greenburg's avatar
Suzie Greenburg
1h

I don't know Unfinished Sympathy, I'll check it today. Thanks for the rec, have a great weekend everyone. Touch grass, drink water and pet your pets.

Remember everyone, you are wonderful, you are important and you are more than enough.

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Kate's avatar
Kate
2h

God, I love Massive Attack. Their "Protection" album came out when I was working in Dublin, Ireland at a coffee shop after college. Someone played it over the sound system and I immediately went out and bought the CD (which was insanely pricey there compared to the U.S.). Still a banger.

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