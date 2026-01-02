New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, was sworn into office on January 1, with help from both New York State Attorney General Tisha James and Sen. Bernie Sanders. He took his oath with the Quran, because he’s Muslim, which offends bigots like Tommy Tuberville, who declared “the enemy is inside the gates.” Fools also made a fuss over his wife’s footwear. Rama Duwaji wore shoes to the ceremony that are cheaper than what Carrie Bradshaw wears around the house.

We can only expect more of the nonsense, but I’m impressed that Mamdani isn’t backing away from his faith, his heritage, or his beliefs. During his inauguration speech, Mamdani reaffirmed that he would serve as mayor for all New Yorkers, but that didn’t mean he would stake out a safe, focus-group tested position on issues.

“Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously,” Mamdani said. “We may not always succeed. But never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try.”

I do have some specific quibbles with his speech, but I’ll go into more detail later. For now, let’s just celebrate that Mamdani has chased George Santos out of New York City. Here’s what I’ve written about Mayor Mamdani since his upset primary victory this summer. See you back on Monday.

