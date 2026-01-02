The Play Typer Guy

Dina
1h

People seem to forget that Keith Ellison (DFL-MN and the first Muslim elected to Congress) was sworn into office (US House of Representatives) on a copy of the Qur'an, previously owned by Thomas Jefferson, in 2006. RWNJs have a short memory, though, so it's time to freak out again over Mamdani doing the same.

1 reply
Linda1961 is woke and proud
1h

I had to Google "Rama Duwaji" to find out why fools are concern trolling about her footwear, but should have guessed from the Carrie Bradshaw reference. These people are so tiresome.

1 reply
