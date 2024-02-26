Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
The Play Typer Guy on YouTube
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
The Fight For Democracy Begins In Wisconsin
With Jamie Lynn Crofts!
Feb 26
•
Stephen Robinson
1:00:39
25
Share this post
The Fight For Democracy Begins In Wisconsin
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Why Remakes Of Your Favorite Films, TV Shows Don’t Work
With writer Danny Horn!
Feb 24
•
Stephen Robinson
1:11:24
28
Share this post
Why Remakes Of Your Favorite Films, TV Shows Don’t Work
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
Byron Donalds Wants A Military Like G.I. Joe But He Already Works For Cobra
Not a shock that a Republican wouldn’t understand a children’s cartoon.
Feb 23
•
Stephen Robinson
90
Share this post
Byron Donalds Wants A Military Like G.I. Joe But He Already Works For Cobra
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27
Beyoncé Is More Than Just A Little Bit Country
She never tried to hide it.
Feb 22
•
Stephen Robinson
69
Share this post
Beyoncé Is More Than Just A Little Bit Country
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
28
So, Nikki Haley’s Still In This Thing
That’s good news for Democrats!
Feb 21
•
Stephen Robinson
72
Share this post
So, Nikki Haley’s Still In This Thing
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
New York Gov Kathy Hochul Real Sorry About Threatening To Blow Up Canada
Who peed in her poutine?
Feb 20
•
Stephen Robinson
68
Share this post
New York Gov Kathy Hochul Real Sorry About Threatening To Blow Up Canada
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
Ezra Klein’s Plan For Replacing Joe Biden Is Bad 'West Wing’ Fan Fiction
Why are we even talking about this?
Feb 18
•
Stephen Robinson
171
Share this post
Ezra Klein’s Plan For Replacing Joe Biden Is Bad 'West Wing’ Fan Fiction
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
90
What’s The Real Border Crisis?
An interview with immigration lawyer Lily Axelrod
Feb 17
•
Stephen Robinson
48:14
19
Share this post
What’s The Real Border Crisis?
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Joe Manchin Thinks People Like Him
Maybe he needs a cognitive test.
Feb 16
•
Stephen Robinson
81
Share this post
Joe Manchin Thinks People Like Him
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
Democrats Flip George Santos’ House Seat In Devastating Blow To Joe Biden
Wait, isn’t that good news?
Feb 15
•
Stephen Robinson
58
Share this post
Democrats Flip George Santos’ House Seat In Devastating Blow To Joe Biden
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
Do We Really Need Jon Stewart’s Political Nihilism?
That joke isn’t funny anymore.
Feb 14
•
Stephen Robinson
273
Share this post
Do We Really Need Jon Stewart’s Political Nihilism?
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
104
Why We Have (And Need) A Black National Anthem
And why racists are mad.
Feb 13
•
Stephen Robinson
129
Share this post
Why We Have (And Need) A Black National Anthem
www.playtyperguy.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
30
© 2024 Stephen Robinson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts